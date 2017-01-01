In the world of information network, tathya.in is the leading source for providing factual and authentic information about Odisha.

As Tathya, a bi-lingual Regional News Agency based at Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, we are better placed to cater to the information requirements of people all over the world about the eastern state of the country.

We are having state wide network, which keeps you in touch developments taking place across the state.

Tathya has its News Bureau at New Delhi and other major cities of the country are represented by stringers.

Its news and photo service provides information on various developmental activities in the state.

Dissemination of authentic and factual information to public is our forte. We do not offer our opinion on news.

A richly diverse group of committed people having a quarter century of experience in the media business have joined hands to make this Information Company, Tathya Media Pvt. Ltd.

So Tathya is the leader in providing news and information on the eastern parts of India in general and Orissa in particular.

Our Feature Service is unmatched in content, which throws light on current issues of subjects of topical and human interest.

Our products target Print Media- News Papers and Periodicals.

Leading News Papers and Periodicals of the state are our clients.

We provide exclusive reports to cater to the needs of our customers.

www.tathya.in is the website of Tathya Media Pvt.Ltd..

It continues to attract one and all for inside and exclusive information as Tathya is rated as the most trusted and authentic Information Provider of the State.