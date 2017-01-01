Tathya - Informing People
Verma Joins CMO

Bhubaneswar: As Principal Secretary To CM
Rajesh Verma has taken over as the Principal Secretary to...

Behera Takes OERC Charge

Bhubaneswar: New Chairman For Power Regulator
Upendra Nath Behera was today took over as the Chairman...

Survey On Mobile Gap

Bhubaneswar: Center Asks State
Now the Block Development Officers (BDO)s will collect data on...

High Hope On Kalinga Lancers

Bhubaneswar: Jersy And Mascot Unveiled
Top Mandarins, Vishal Kumar Dev and Sanjay Kumar Singh...

NLCIL On Skill Care

Bhubaneswar: Proposes To State Government
In order to boost Skill Development efforts of the State...

Singh For Saffron Campaign

Bhubaneswar: New List Of BJP Campaigners
In a bid to boost its poll prospects, BJP...

Will BJP Encash DeMo?

Bhubaneswar: Rural Poll Campaign Begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Gopi Barik happy....

State Asks Budget Opinion

Bhubaneswar: One Can WhatsApp
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Principal Secretary Finance is welcoming popular...

Odisha Bags Best Award

Bhubaneswar: On Oil & Gas Conservation
State of Odisha has bagged the Award of Best Performing...

