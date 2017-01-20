Tathya - Informing People
Gresta Sees Odisha Potential

Bhubaneswar: Hyperloop Transportation Technology
Bibop Gabriele Gresta, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer (COO)...

Budget is Mixed Bag

Bhubaneswar: Naveen Patnaik Reacts
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dubbed the Union Budget, 2017-18...

Pradhan Happy Over Budget

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Gets More Funds For Rail
Union Minister Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan is happy...

Asim Basu No More

Bhubaneswar: Loss For Odisha
Asim Basu is no more. The...

Cardiac Care On fast Track

Bhubaneswar: Hospital On PPP Mode
In order to provide better cardiac care facility to the...

Compete To Get Project

Bhubaneswar: NITI Aayog Prescription
Now onwards, it will not be easy to get...

No Liquor For 72 Hrs

Cuttack: Poll Time Ban Order
The State Government has banned liquor for 72 hours in...

Hoppers Happy In BJD

Bhubaneswar: More Inclined To Join
While a number of senior leaders have failed to find...

Padhi Favor Public Services

Bhubaneswar: e-Office Platform
Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi has asked the officials of...

