News

Constituent Assembly Passe'

Bhubaneswar: Nobody Remembers Their Contribution
Even as India celebrates the 68thRepublic Day, none tries...

Tarai Embarrasses BJD

Kendrapara: BDO Shunted Out
In a major embarrassment for the Governing BJD in Odisha...

Odias Bag Padma Shri

New Delhi: Merit Not Lobby Rewarded
Now unassuming but meritorius persons are given Padma Awards,...

Pact For Bio Resource

Bhubaneswar: IBSD And ILS Sign MoU
Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Imphal and...

BJP Gaining Ground

Bhubaneswar: BJD Scared Of Popularity
The BJD Government in the State is scared of the...

State Pumps Funds For MCs

Bhubaneswar: Less Funding From Centre
The Union Government has provided only Rs 170 crore to...

Nath Bags Prez Medal

Bhubaneswar: MHA Announces Police Medals
A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer from Odisha Cadre...

CBI Quizzes Bank Official

Bhubaneswar: Chit Fund Scam
TheCentral Bureau of Investigation (CBI), investigating the Seashore Group...

Centre Lauds Edu Initiatives

Bhubaneswar: Union Secretary Reviews S&ME
The Union Government has appreciated the initiative of State Government...

