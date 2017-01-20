Tathya - Informing People
MSM Detects Illegal Mining

Bhubaneswar: Canter Asks State For Verification
With the Mining Surveillance System (MSM) in place the State...

SPML Collects Port Share

Bhubaneswar: Investment For Gopalpur Port
The Government of Odisha has permitted SP Port Maintenance Private...

CB Team Begins Probe

Bhubaneswar: Landmine Blast Episode
With the Odisha Government ordering Crime Branch Investigation over the...

Rs.47K Credit Plan

Bhubaneswar: State Focus Paper
The State Credit Potential in priority sectors for the year...

Rail Industries For Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Center Sanctions Rs.5102 CR
The Union Government has sanctioned two new railway industrial projects...

Tribunal Care For Cop

Bhubaneswar: Quashes Orders Of Razzak
In a landmark judgment the Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT) quashed...

Odisha On Green Power

Bhubaneswar: Eyes For Eighteen Fold Rise
Commissioner-cum-Secretary Department of Energy,Hemant Sharma laying stress on more...

Centurion Pact With TAFE-NSW

Bhubaneswar: New Initiative For Skill Development
A new and very important milestone has been achieved with...

Gresta Sees Odisha Potential

Bhubaneswar: Hyperloop Transportation Technology
Bibop Gabriele Gresta, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer (COO)...

