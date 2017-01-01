Tathya - Informing People
Hyperactive Politics In 2016

Bhubaneswar: BJP Upbeat During The Year
Odisha witnessed hectic political activity during the entire 2016,...

Air Cargo By Jan

Bhubaneswar: State Takes Initiative
With all clearances in hand the Operations of International Air...

SEC Bans Central AD

Bhubaneswar: Also Issues Restrictions
The State Election Commission today banned campaigns promoting the Central...

Pandey On Efficient Spending

Bhubaneswar: CYSD Initiative On Citizen Consultation
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Principal Secretary Finance emphasized on the...

Coping With DeMo

Bhubaneswar: People Need More Support
By Ananga Uday Singh Deo, MP While the Prime...

7K Burden On Treasury

Bhubaneswar: For Equal Pay For Equal Work
The State Exchequer is all set to be burdened with...

OSBC Goes Digital

Bhubaneswar: SBI Extends Support
Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited (OSBCL) has gone online for...

Unified Portal For Payment

Bhubaneswar: PayGovIndia Web For Digital System
Soon there will be a Single Unified Portal-‘PayGovIndia’ for collection...

Rishi Girl On Police Radar

Bhubaneswar: Soon For questioning
Commissionerate Police today claimed to have identified the girl friend...

