 MORE IPS OFFICERS ARE EYEING FOR CENTRAL DEPUTATION  AT LEAST THREE TOP COPS EAGER TO JOIN GOVERNMENT OF INDIA  THEY ARE HOPEFUL AS STATE GOVERNMENT IS ALLOWING THEM FOR CENTRAL POSTINGS  EARLIER THREE IPS OFFICERS HAVE LEFT TO JOIN UNION GOVERNMENT  
Maoists Are Resurfacing!

Bhubaneswar: State To Clear & capture
How did Odisha Government restore normalcy in Narayanpatna-Bandhugaon blocks in...

Centre Asks Odisha Support

Bhubaneswar: On National Water Framework
In order to ensure sustained water security through the principles...

Life After The IAS

Bangaluru: Rajamani Enjoying Life
Who says that life does not become a bed of...

Padhee On Agri Care

Bhubaneswar: ICRISAT On Odisha Initiative
Government of Odisha has rolled out a proposal to start...

Bird Risk Wanes@Airport

Bhubaneswar: CS Makes Stock Taking
Risk of Bird Menace in Biju Pattnaik International Airport is...

One Crore Eggs A Day

Bhubaneswar: Poultry Industry
With the Poultry Industry in Odisha finding major support from...

KB Visits Red Zone

Malkangiri: Offensive Against Maoist
DGP KB Singh today said all possible steps will be...

Tech Edu Quality Pact

Bhubaneswar: TEQIP Agreement Soon
An MoU will be inked between the State Government and...

Shah Mantra For BJP

: Kept Away From Media
BJP National President Amit Shah preferred to keep away from...

