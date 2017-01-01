Tathya - Informing People
 UNION GOVERNMENT INFORMS STATE GOVERNMENT OVER VACANCIES ON ACCOUNT OF IAS PROMOTION  TWELVE POSTS FOR IAS PROMOTION WILL BE AVAILABLE DURING 2016  STATE GOVERNMENT URGED FOR CHANGE OF MIND ON ALLOWING DEPUTATION  AT LEAST SIX BUREAUCRATS EAGER TO JOIN UNION GOVERNMENT  FUTURE CAREER AT STAKE FOR SOME OF THE MANDARINS  AS THEY WILL MISS CENTRAL DEPUTATION TENURE AS JOINT SECRETARY  
News

Centre Allows Lease Power

Bhubaneswar: Mining Companies will Benefit
With the Centre allowing the State Government to grant Mining...

Nod For Water Sports

Bhubaneswar: Also Cage Culture
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the project proposal of...

Axe On Cannabis

Bhubaneswar: CS Asks Officials
With illegal cultivation of cannabis coming up in various parts...

Odisha Housing Model Lauded

Bhubaneswar: Centre Asks to Emulate
While Innovative Schemes attract national attention, the Odisha’s Housing...

Upasana Bats For Uncle

Puri: Lalitendu Carry Forwards Lulu Legacy
“Papa has a lot of unfulfilled dreams. I need...

Fishcofed Goes Digital

New Delhi: DeMo Has No Impact
Keeping pace with the rest of India, Apex Cooperative...

Odisha Implements SC Order

Bhubaneswar: On Liquor Shop Drive Out From Highways
Odish Government today decided not to allow any liquor shop...

Accidents Cost 1.5K CR

Bhubaneswar: Road Mishaps On Rise
The road accidents not only cost lives but also cause...

DeMo Hits Revenue Collection

Bhubaneswar: Impact More Visible
While the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik supported the Demonetization Move...

